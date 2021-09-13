Sysco Corporation [SYY] moved down -1.81: Why It’s Important

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] closed the trading session at $76.56 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.53, while the highest price level was $78.43. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Sysco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced that the Company will webcast its presentation from the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference in Dana Point, CA on Thursday, September 23, at 1:20 p.m. PT.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.10 percent and weekly performance of -2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 2000745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $90.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $88, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 77.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SYY stock trade performance evaluation

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.74, while it was recorded at 77.09 for the last single week of trading, and 77.62 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 53.81%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,029 million, or 82.40% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,114,667, which is approximately 1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,432,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.31 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

638 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 26,963,487 shares. Additionally, 569 investors decreased positions by around 19,809,422 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 371,583,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,356,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,506,254 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,902,270 shares during the same period.