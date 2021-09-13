Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Is Currently -9.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] traded at a low on 09/10/21, posting a -9.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.21. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Sumo Logic Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Second quarter revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $58.8 millionNamed a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer of continuous intelligence, announced financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3843051 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sumo Logic Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for SUMO stock reached $2.15 billion, with 107.88 million shares outstanding and 103.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, SUMO reached a trading volume of 3843051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $25.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on SUMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

How has SUMO stock performed recently?

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.99. With this latest performance, SUMO shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.56, while it was recorded at 20.39 for the last single week of trading, and 23.75 for the last 200 days.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.32 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.63.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -28.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] managed to generate an average of -$105,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]

There are presently around $1,367 million, or 70.60% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: GREYLOCK XIII GP LLC with ownership of 11,059,490, which is approximately -25.026% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,570,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.65 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $117.42 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 21,201,139 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 12,474,161 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 41,391,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,066,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,769,635 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,244,391 shares during the same period.