STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] is 21.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.5401 during the day while it closed the day at $44.95. The company report on September 6, 2021 that STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M Applications.

STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availabilityof ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M Applications.

GSMA-compliant industrial and automotive SIM/eSIM ICs now available at distributors.

STMicroelectronics N.V. stock has also gained 0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STM stock has inclined by 17.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.73% and gained 21.09% year-on date.

The market cap for STM stock reached $40.49 billion, with 927.40 million shares outstanding and 627.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 2167901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $48.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $49, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on STM stock. On January 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for STM shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

STM stock trade performance evaluation

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.18, while it was recorded at 44.70 for the last single week of trading, and 38.89 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,384 million, or 3.40% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 3,062,328, which is approximately -0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,695,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.16 million in STM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $90.08 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly 9.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 5,901,817 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 7,505,967 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 17,382,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,790,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 721,131 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,964,550 shares during the same period.