Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain 26.84% so far this year. What now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.12 during the day while it closed the day at $24.48. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Starwood Capital Group & Arrow Capital Partners JV recapitalize properties located in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with Altis Property Partners.

A joint venture between an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a leading global investment firm, and Arrow Capital Partners, an investor and operator of real estate, announces they have entered into an agreement for the recapitalization of a portfolio of office and industrial assets alongside Altis Property Partners. The recapitalization will allow further investment in the portfolio and provide liquidity for some investors.

The portfolio comprises 12 properties with a total value of over A$760m located across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The current strategy will continue to be leasing vacant space and expiring tenancies for long-term investment and value creation.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock has also loss -5.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STWD stock has declined by -8.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.37% and gained 26.84% year-on date.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $7.24 billion, with 284.71 million shares outstanding and 274.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 2751080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $27.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 579.55.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.73, while it was recorded at 25.17 for the last single week of trading, and 23.54 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.71.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.61. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,157,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,361 million, or 50.00% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,713,519, which is approximately 2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,913,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.48 million in STWD stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $149.07 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 9,470,591 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 7,509,247 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 120,313,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,293,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,064,767 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,304 shares during the same period.