Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] is -9.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] closed the trading session at $1.16 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.09, while the highest price level was $1.17. The company report on September 9, 2021 that FDA Grants Soligenix Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of T-cell Lymphoma.

Extension of hypericin orphan designation beyond cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced that the Office of Orphan Products Development of the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to the active ingredient hypericin for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, extending the target population beyond cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) as previously granted.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.38 percent and weekly performance of 8.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, SNGX reached to a volume of 5788009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 23.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0050, while it was recorded at 1.1120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4124 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.10 and a Gross Margin at +3.47. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -916.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -237.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -231.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -680.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.78. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$982,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.90% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,647,296, which is approximately 56.767% of the company’s market cap and around 2.87% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.41 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 1,156,712 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 278,239 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,769,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,204,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,763 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 269,725 shares during the same period.