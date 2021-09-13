Societe Generale slashes price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] – find out why.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $77.15 during the day while it closed the day at $76.26. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Cognizant Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities with Hunter Technical Resources Acquisition.

Latest in series of acquisitions grows Cognizant’s U.S. software product engineering talent base; Cognizant strengthens its position as one of the world’s largest digital engineering firms.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has acquired digital engineering assets from Hunter Technical Resources, a privately-held digital engineering and project management agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock has also loss -1.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTSH stock has inclined by 7.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.94% and lost -6.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $40.20 billion, with 527.00 million shares outstanding and 522.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 1642156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $85.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.14, while it was recorded at 76.43 for the last single week of trading, and 75.69 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.36.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.43. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $4,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 12.03%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,415 million, or 92.60% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,700,497, which is approximately -4.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,532,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.24 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 39.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 49,966,644 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 51,954,192 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 375,586,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,507,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,378,840 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 18,109,437 shares during the same period.