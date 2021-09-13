Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] fell -37.07% so far this year. What now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX: SVM] closed the trading session at $4.21 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.11, while the highest price level was $4.37. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Silvercorp Reports Increased Reserves and Resources at the GC Mine.

Trading SymbolTSX: SVMNYSE American: SVM.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report the results of an updated National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Update on the Gaocheng Ag-Zn-Pb Project in Guangdong Province, People’s Republic of China” with an effective date of March 31, 2021 (Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves effective December 31, 2020), prepared by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd. (“AMC”) (the “GC NI 43-101 Technical Report”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.07 percent and weekly performance of -3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 939.87K shares, SVM reached to a volume of 2301691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVM shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.25 to $4.35, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Neutral rating on SVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvercorp Metals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

SVM stock trade performance evaluation

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, SVM shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.24 and a Gross Margin at +42.75. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.14.

Return on Total Capital for SVM is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, SVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] managed to generate an average of $47,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. go to 5.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $232 million, or 26.80% of SVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,309,183, which is approximately 4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,362,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.57 million in SVM stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $19.13 million in SVM stock with ownership of nearly -5.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX:SVM] by around 4,904,428 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,372,788 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 46,801,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,078,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 578,392 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 441,007 shares during the same period.