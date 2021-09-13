REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $20

REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ: REE] loss -6.36% on the last trading session, reaching $5.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Frost & Sullivan Awards REE Automotive 2021 Global EV Platform.

REE’s EV platforms are designed to deliver significant operational & functional benefits and advance e-mobility.

Based on its recent analysis of the global automotive EV platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: “REE”) with the 2021 Global EV Platform Company of the Year Award.

REE Automotive Ltd. represents 197.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.97 billion with the latest information. REE stock price has been found in the range of $5.87 to $6.4624.

If compared to the average trading volume of 808.70K shares, REE reached a trading volume of 2289650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for REE Automotive Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for REE Automotive Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REE Automotive Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for REE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11135.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for REE stock

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, REE shares dropped by -45.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for REE Automotive Ltd. [REE], while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] managed to generate an average of -$38,106 per employee.REE Automotive Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]

Positions in REE Automotive Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ:REE] by around 6,422,458 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,631,146 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,744,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,798,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,416,372 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,396,222 shares during the same period.