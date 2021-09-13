Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] Revenue clocked in at $2.87 billion, down -23.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 7, 2021 that AGU selected Rackspace Technology to Strengthen Infrastructure.

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced it worked with the American Geophysical Union (AGU) to improve the scalability and reliability of its IT infrastructure.

AGU is a non-profit organization that supports 130,000 enthusiasts to experts worldwide in Earth and space sciences. It aims to advance geoscience through study, exploration and research covering everything from outer space to the inner core of Earth. By leveraging its broad and inclusive partnerships, the AGU aims to create solutions that are ethical and unbiased. It was founded in 1919 and is now based in Washington, D.C., in a net-zero energy renovated building.

A sum of 1784342 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. Rackspace Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $14.67 and dropped to a low of $13.82 until finishing in the latest session at $14.61.

The one-year RXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.06. The average equity rating for RXT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $20.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, RXT shares dropped by -12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.55, while it was recorded at 14.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rackspace Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.22 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.08.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.82. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] managed to generate an average of -$34,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RXT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 17.01%.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,687 million, or 99.20% of RXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 129,609,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 11,711,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.11 million in RXT stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $72.05 million in RXT stock with ownership of nearly 25.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RXT] by around 12,896,227 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 11,687,296 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 159,349,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,933,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,948,442 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,483,626 shares during the same period.