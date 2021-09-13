Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $158

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] closed the trading session at $154.94 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $154.77, while the highest price level was $160.35. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Quest Diagnostics Updates Outlook For Full Year 2021.

— Revenues for full year 2021 now expected to be $9.84-$10.09 billion compared to the previous outlook of $9.54-$9.79 billion.

— Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) for full year 2021 now expected to be $12.54-$13.24 compared to the previous outlook of $11.48-$12.18.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.02 percent and weekly performance of -0.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, DGX reached to a volume of 1730380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $152.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DGX stock trade performance evaluation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, DGX shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.66, while it was recorded at 156.33 for the last single week of trading, and 130.90 for the last 200 days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +38.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for DGX is now 18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.13. Additionally, DGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] managed to generate an average of $29,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to -8.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,988 million, or 97.50% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,081,720, which is approximately -1.55% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,818,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $962.07 million in DGX stock with ownership of nearly 2.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 8,483,425 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 8,189,209 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 99,422,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,095,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,981,185 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 511,251 shares during the same period.