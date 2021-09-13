New Street lifts Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE: MBT] traded at a high on 09/10/21, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.39. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Reports Q2 2021 Results.

Q2 2021 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 10.6% year-over-year to reach RUB 128.6 bn.

Q2 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA[1] increased 10.2% year-over-year to RUB 57.2 bn.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2093428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stands at 1.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for MBT stock reached $9.01 billion, with 839.94 million shares outstanding and 441.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, MBT reached a trading volume of 2093428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]?

New Street have made an estimate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 156.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MBT stock performed recently?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, MBT shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.28. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.28.

Return on Total Capital for MBT is now 19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 196.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,021.19. Additionally, MBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,845.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company go to 0.08%.

Insider trade positions for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]

Positions in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE:MBT] by around 16,723,822 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 24,568,192 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 174,998,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,290,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,165 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,563,959 shares during the same period.