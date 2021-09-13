MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain 20.08% so far this year. What now?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] price plunged by -1.18 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on September 3, 2021 that MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Mattke, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. This conference will be a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast.

The webcast can be accessed at the company’s website, http://mtg.mgic.com/ under Newsroom or https://kvgo.com/barclays-fin-2021/mgic-investment-corporation-sept [kvgo.com] A series of related slides also will be available at http://mtg.mgic.com prior to the presentation on September 14. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days at http://mtg.mgic.com/.

A sum of 1620814 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. MGIC Investment Corporation shares reached a high of $15.40 and dropped to a low of $15.02 until finishing in the latest session at $15.07.

The one-year MTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.14. The average equity rating for MTG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $17.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. On October 22, 2018, analysts increased their price target for MTG shares from 14.50 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.98.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.34, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.84. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.20.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.46. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $603,644 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 10.65%.

There are presently around $4,933 million, or 98.60% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,640,801, which is approximately -7.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 28,757,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.38 million in MTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $433.33 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -8.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 31,772,338 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 26,246,762 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 269,343,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,362,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,886,038 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,827,212 shares during the same period.