Market cap of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] reaches 38.21B – now what?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.05%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Yum! Brands Completes Acquisition of Dragontail Systems, an Innovator in Kitchen Order Management and Delivery Technology.

Acquisition Strengthens Yum! Brands’ Global Order Management and Delivery Capability and Integrates New Technology Talent into Company.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) (Yum! Brands) announced the completion of its acquisition of Dragontail Systems Limited (Dragontail), an innovative provider of technology solutions for the food industry, following the successful implementation of the previously announced share scheme of arrangement in accordance with Australian corporations law.

Over the last 12 months, YUM stock rose by 40.65%. The one-year Yum! Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.53. The average equity rating for YUM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.21 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 292.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, YUM stock reached a trading volume of 2085921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $134.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

YUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, YUM shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.17, while it was recorded at 129.82 for the last single week of trading, and 115.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum! Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.54. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.99.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.34. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 310.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 198.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $23,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

YUM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 15.54%.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,542 million, or 81.20% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,682,794, which is approximately -7.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,202,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.86 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly 5.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 13,178,978 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 11,445,137 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 210,513,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,137,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,200,792 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,510 shares during the same period.