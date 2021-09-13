Market cap of Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] reaches 168.07M – now what?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ: TUEM] slipped around -0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.95 at the close of the session, down -16.67%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Results; Enhances Management Team With New Hires Across Key Areas of Organization.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company announced the appointment of Marc Katz as Principal and Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Robinson as Chief Financial Officer and Bill Baumann as Chief Information Officer.

Fred Hand, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am proud of the Tuesday Morning team’s hard work and dedication over the past year emerging from bankruptcy with a strong liquidity position. I am very pleased to continue to work with Marc in his new role and welcome Jennifer and Bill to the team. We have been able to fill key leadership roles that will enhance our existing strong team. With our experienced and energized team in place we are well positioned to improve execution of our off price model and position this great company for success.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 358.24K shares, TUEM reached a trading volume of 9976038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuesday Morning Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.37. With this latest performance, TUEM shares dropped by -51.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.39 for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.9483, while it was recorded at 3.3740 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $137 million, or 56.75% of TUEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUEM stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,335,433, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,158,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.31 million in TUEM stocks shares; and LIDO ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $7.91 million in TUEM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUEM] by around 67,378,477 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 248,628 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,435,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,062,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUEM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,316,966 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,000 shares during the same period.