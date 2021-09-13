Market cap of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] reaches 511.35M – now what?

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: MAAC] traded at a low on 09/10/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.96. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Roivant Provides Corporate Updates.

– Datavant and Ciox Health have signed a definitive merger agreement.

– Combined company positioned to solve the challenge of health data fragmentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1644724 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.26%.

The market cap for MAAC stock reached $511.35 million, with 51.34 million shares outstanding and 30.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 173.18K shares, MAAC reached a trading volume of 1644724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, MAAC shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]

55 institutional holders increased their position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:MAAC] by around 13,889,234 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 9,256,626 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,519,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,665,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAAC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,270,919 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 5,569,328 shares during the same period.