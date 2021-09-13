Market cap of Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO] reaches 833.80M – now what?

Echo Global Logistics Inc. [NASDAQ: ECHO] gained 52.30% or 16.38 points to close at $47.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4550935 shares. The company report on September 12, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, IKNX, MSON, and VICI.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ECHO).

It opened the trading session at $47.90, the shares rose to $48.26 and dropped to $47.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ECHO points out that the company has recorded 47.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -90.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 180.49K shares, ECHO reached to a volume of 4550935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECHO shares is $38.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $36 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Echo Global Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $37, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ECHO stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ECHO shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Echo Global Logistics Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECHO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ECHO stock

Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.07. With this latest performance, ECHO shares gained by 49.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.99 for Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.86, while it was recorded at 35.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.66 for the last 200 days.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.16 and a Gross Margin at +14.12. Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.63.

Return on Total Capital for ECHO is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.47. Additionally, ECHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO] managed to generate an average of $6,106 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.81.Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Echo Global Logistics Inc. go to 21.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Echo Global Logistics Inc. [ECHO]

There are presently around $1,161 million, or 95.70% of ECHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECHO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,188,681, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,918,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.52 million in ECHO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $89.01 million in ECHO stock with ownership of nearly 2.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Echo Global Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Echo Global Logistics Inc. [NASDAQ:ECHO] by around 1,423,523 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 1,793,385 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,130,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,347,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECHO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,178 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 261,034 shares during the same period.