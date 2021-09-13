Market Analysts see Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] price plunged by -2.08 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Xerox Transfers Stock Exchange Listing from NYSE to Nasdaq.

Move provides greater alignment with company’s focus on standing up new businesses and monetizing innovation.

Xerox Holdings Corporation announced the company will transfer its common stock listing (XRX) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective upon market open September 21. The company will continue being listed under the ticker symbol “XRX” after the transfer occurs.

A sum of 2708364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Xerox Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $21.37 and dropped to a low of $20.63 until finishing in the latest session at $20.76.

The one-year XRX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.85. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.68 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.25, while it was recorded at 21.48 for the last single week of trading, and 23.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.27 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.43. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $7,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,076 million, or 84.60% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 31,142,681, which is approximately 8.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,176,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.07 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $282.95 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -10.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 19,588,886 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 24,325,524 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 104,266,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,180,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,687,048 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 7,351,983 shares during the same period.