Market Analysts see Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [IMPL] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPL] price plunged by -23.76 percent to reach at -$5.02. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Impel NeuroPharma Announces Pricing of $45.0 Million Public Offering.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on the central nervous system, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Impel. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Impel, are expected to be $45.0 million. In addition, Impel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager.

A sum of 3280808 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 427.96K shares. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $17.79 and dropped to a low of $16.11 until finishing in the latest session at $16.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [IMPL]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Impel NeuroPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Impel NeuroPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on IMPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is set at 4.07

IMPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [IMPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [IMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.70, while it was recorded at 18.18 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Impel NeuroPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IMPL is now -252.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -258.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -333.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.61. Additionally, IMPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 431.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [IMPL] managed to generate an average of -$726,952 per employee.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [IMPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $273 million, or 65.46% of IMPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPL stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 3,802,639, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XIV, LP, holding 3,077,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.57 million in IMPL stocks shares; and 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $46.47 million in IMPL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPL] by around 16,918,302 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,918,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,918,302 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.