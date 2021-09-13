Market Analysts see Hologic Inc. [HOLX] gaining to $78. Time to buy?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] gained 0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $79.99 price per share at the time. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Hologic Inc. represents 256.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.27 billion with the latest information. HOLX stock price has been found in the range of $79.6919 to $81.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 1524667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $85.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $88, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HOLX stock

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.92 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.64, while it was recorded at 80.14 for the last single week of trading, and 72.33 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 4.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

There are presently around $18,884 million, or 96.50% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 37,516,760, which is approximately -2.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,947,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.72 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 25,402,775 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 30,468,724 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 180,207,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,079,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,222,732 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,659,014 shares during the same period.