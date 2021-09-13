Market Analysts see Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gaining to $288. Time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a low on 09/10/21, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $239.50. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Lilly Prices First Sustainability Bond to Advance Global ESG Strategy.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced the pricing of its first sustainability bond to advance its global environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy to increase access to medicines, improve lives and communities, empower a diverse workforce, minimize environmental impact and operate ethically and responsibly. The company is issuing €600 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.50% notes with 12-year maturity, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Lilly is taking another step forward in advancing our purpose of making life better for people around the world,” said Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly’s chief financial officer. “This sustainability bond is Lilly’s latest commitment to our ESG strategy, which is core to our mission.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4312846 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $229.58 billion, with 907.30 million shares outstanding and 857.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 4312846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $261.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $245 to $300, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on LLY stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 164 to 222.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 85.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.33, while it was recorded at 249.73 for the last single week of trading, and 206.37 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $191,379 million, or 85.10% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 109,399,202, which is approximately -0.819% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,969,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.52 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 3.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 907 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 28,101,511 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 22,264,070 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 748,710,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,076,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,673,112 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,449,172 shares during the same period.