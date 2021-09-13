International Paper Company [IP] is 17.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $59.3826 during the day while it closed the day at $58.35. The company report on September 11, 2021 that International Paper Honors 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –News Direct– International Paper Company.

In observance of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, which is also known as “9/11 Day” in the U.S., International Paper is helping #ShineALight by sponsoring a meal-packing program on Saturday to help people in need in the communities where we live and work.

International Paper Company stock has also loss -3.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IP stock has declined by -8.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.02% and gained 17.36% year-on date.

The market cap for IP stock reached $22.90 billion, with 391.50 million shares outstanding and 389.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 1631095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $67.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.29, while it was recorded at 58.80 for the last single week of trading, and 55.92 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.30. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $9,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,943 million, or 84.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,100,520, which is approximately 2.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,502,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -2.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 24,851,819 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 18,391,816 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 281,405,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,649,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,344,279 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,062,354 shares during the same period.