Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. [HTPA] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. [NYSE: HTPA] closed the trading session at $9.88 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.85, while the highest price level was $9.93. The company report on September 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE – HTPA).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (“Highland” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HTPA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Highland, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Packable, the holding company for Pharmapacks, a leading technology-led e-commerce marketplace enablement platform, and result in Packable becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Highland shareholders will retain ownership of only 15.7% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Highland Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.18 percent and weekly performance of 2.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 148.53K shares, HTPA reached to a volume of 2023632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. is set at 0.05

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. [HTPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, HTPA shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. [HTPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. [NYSE:HTPA] by around 3,046,496 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 678,151 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 14,677,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,402,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTPA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,784 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 319,395 shares during the same period.