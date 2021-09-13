Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Is Currently 24.72 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, up 24.72%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Extend Shareholder Record Date.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). On August 17, 2021, Greenpro Capital, Corp. (the “Company”) announced that it had declared a dividend of shares of common stock of SEATECH Ventures Corp. (“SEAV”) to the Company’s shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. However, in order to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(e)(6), which requires the Company to provide the Nasdaq with 10 days calendar days’ notice prior to the record date, the Company has amended the record date to September 13, 2021.

Shareholders will need to hold their shares through September 14, 2021 to receive the dividend.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is now -54.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRNQ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7599 and lowest of $0.707 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.18, which means current price is +11.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, GRNQ reached a trading volume of 3417263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has GRNQ stock performed recently?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8961, while it was recorded at 0.7520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6816 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.86 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.84.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -36.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.54. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 291,423, which is approximately 157.976% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 145,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in GRNQ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $55000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 335,465 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 259,498 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 22,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,014 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 176,178 shares during the same period.