Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY] is 48.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gold Royalty Corp. [AMEX: GROY] price surged by 3.52 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Gold Royalty Announces Participation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference).

Gold Royalty Corp. (the “Company) (NYSE American: GROY) announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 13-15, 2021 virtually.

David Garofalo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gold Royalty Corp, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

A sum of 1901234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 536.28K shares. Gold Royalty Corp. shares reached a high of $5.33 and dropped to a low of $5.12 until finishing in the latest session at $5.30.

The one-year GROY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.61. The average equity rating for GROY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROY shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Royalty Corp. is set at 0.32

GROY Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.84. With this latest performance, GROY shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Gold Royalty Corp. Fundamentals:

Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 1.39% of GROY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 1,345,471, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.98% of the total institutional ownership; SPROTT INC., holding 418,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 million in GROY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.35 million in GROY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Royalty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Royalty Corp. [AMEX:GROY] by around 1,492,960 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 130,000 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 323,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,946,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,160 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,000 shares during the same period.