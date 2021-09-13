For Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] loss -0.76% or -0.09 points to close at $11.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2490615 shares. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Rekor Systems Announces Selection of Waycare Technologies by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for Pilot Program to Reduce State Traffic Congestion and Crashes.

AI-based traffic management platform to aid in real-time, automated incident identification, crash prediction and forecasting.

Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced that its Waycare Technologies subsidiary has been selected by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) for a pilot program to help reduce congestion and collisions in the Baton Rouge area and promote speed harmonization for a safer driver experience. The initial deployment, which kicked off July 15, 2021, focuses on some of the region’s most dangerous sections of highway: Interstate 10 (“I-10”) and Interstate 12 (“I-12”).

It opened the trading session at $12.11, the shares rose to $12.70 and dropped to $11.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REKR points out that the company has recorded -31.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -281.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 935.04K shares, REKR reached to a volume of 2490615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 67.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.58 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.92. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$128,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $210 million, or 45.40% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,808,480, which is approximately 346.198% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, holding 2,322,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.39 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.45 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 200.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 8,815,459 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,278,879 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,716,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,810,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,158 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,614,058 shares during the same period.