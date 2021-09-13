For Hexcel Corporation [HXL], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Hexcel Corporation [NYSE: HXL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.44%. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Hexcel Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results.

Q2 2021 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.03 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.08, compared to Q2 2020 GAAP diluted EPS of ($0.01) and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.08.

Q2 2021 Sales were $320 million, compared to $379 million in Q2 2020.

Over the last 12 months, HXL stock rose by 48.81%. The one-year Hexcel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.61. The average equity rating for HXL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.55 billion, with 84.10 million shares outstanding and 83.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 554.76K shares, HXL stock reached a trading volume of 3698710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hexcel Corporation [HXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HXL shares is $57.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hexcel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Hexcel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HXL stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HXL shares from 34 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hexcel Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HXL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HXL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, HXL shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Hexcel Corporation [HXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.26, while it was recorded at 55.30 for the last single week of trading, and 55.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hexcel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hexcel Corporation [HXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +16.16. Hexcel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HXL is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.22. Additionally, HXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] managed to generate an average of $6,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Hexcel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,924 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,703,179, which is approximately -3.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,630,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.31 million in HXL stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $271.21 million in HXL stock with ownership of nearly -0.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hexcel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Hexcel Corporation [NYSE:HXL] by around 8,557,209 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 3,880,111 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 76,111,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,549,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HXL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,651 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 909,256 shares during the same period.