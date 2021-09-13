For GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] gained 1.21% or 0.13 points to close at $10.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1639005 shares. The company report on August 31, 2021 that GrafTech CEO to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced that David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the virtual 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of GrafTech’s website at www.graftech.com or from https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3390248/688606F51BB9902EF11B560C8267D940. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the fireside chat. The archived webcast will also be available on the website through September 9, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $10.85, the shares rose to $11.02 and dropped to $10.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAF points out that the company has recorded -16.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, EAF reached to a volume of 1639005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $14.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EAF stock

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.69 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.48.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 52.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.15. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $338,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

There are presently around $2,770 million, or 98.40% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 63,828,253, which is approximately -34.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,639,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.52 million in EAF stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $120.35 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 28.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 65,433,664 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 51,155,061 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 139,141,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,730,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,534,480 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,956,641 shares during the same period.