For Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR], Analyst sees a drop to $56. What next?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] traded at a low on 09/10/21, posting a -1.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.47. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Builders FirstSource Acquires Apollo Software Assets.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), announced it acquired Apollo software assets from construction technology startup Katerra in an approximately $4.5 million transaction. The Apollo platform provides design collaboration and workflow, construction budgeting and scheduling, and field task assignment with mobile functionality. The acquisition aligns with Builders FirstSource’s digital strategy to address inefficiencies in the home building process and complements the Company’s recent acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”).

“We are well-positioned to lead the digital transformation in home construction, which significantly lags behind other industries in the application of technology to drive efficiency,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Our digital strategy focuses on how we can make our customers’ businesses better by shortening project timelines and reducing waste. The Paradigm acquisition provided the Company with a critical entry point and the ability to be a leader in whole-house design. The Apollo software builds upon that foundation, providing features and functionality that will help us streamline the construction process. We look forward to leading the construction industry into a new age of technological innovation and efficiency.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1937975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.63%.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $11.27 billion, with 207.11 million shares outstanding and 204.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 1937975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $67.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.60, while it was recorded at 54.16 for the last single week of trading, and 44.44 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $11,047 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,229,969, which is approximately -21.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,464,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.02 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -5.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 32,442,264 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 34,584,617 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 139,571,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,598,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,039,655 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,978,550 shares during the same period.