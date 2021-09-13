For Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.85 at the close of the session, down -2.42%. The company report on August 14, 2021 that Aimco Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Strategic Overview.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced second quarter results for 2021.

Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “The fundamentals of the apartment market have largely recovered from the impacts of 2020 and investor demand for multifamily properties is strong. Aimco’s experienced team, diversified portfolio and pipeline of future opportunities have us well positioned for growth. Results within our stabilized operating portfolio are accelerating, our active development projects are on track to create significant value for shareholders, and our pipeline is steadily expanding.. having recently secured new investment opportunities with the potential for approximately four million square feet of new development in high-growth markets. The first half of 2021 has been productive, I am thankful for the dedication of the Aimco team and energized by what lies ahead.”.

Apartment Investment and Management Company stock is now 29.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIV Stock saw the intraday high of $7.02 and lowest of $6.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.74, which means current price is +52.22% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 1815149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

How has AIV stock performed recently?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.48 and a Gross Margin at +7.90. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.33.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.61. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of -$96,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $957 million, or 93.40% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,264,529, which is approximately 2.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,006,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.74 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $110.74 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 18.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 32,246,807 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 23,659,337 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 83,797,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,703,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,472,630 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,411,665 shares during the same period.