Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ELOX] Stock trading around $1.67 per share: What’s Next?

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ELOX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.09%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation for ELX-02 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Nonsense Mutations.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02, a drug candidate intended to treat cystic fibrosis patients with nonsense mutations. ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in CF patients affected by nonsense mutations in the CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) gene for whom there are no effective disease modifying therapies. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity, and Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are delighted to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ELX-02 as the need for patients remains significant. The ability to have greater access to the FDA and their guidance on the regulatory pathway for ELX-02 can help provide the ability to work with the urgency needed on behalf of CF patients with nonsense mutations,” said Sumit Aggarwal, President and CEO of Eloxx.

Over the last 12 months, ELOX stock dropped by -41.20%. The average equity rating for ELOX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.90 million, with 66.39 million shares outstanding and 31.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ELOX stock reached a trading volume of 1992756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ELOX]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74.

ELOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ELOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, ELOX shares gained by 24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ELOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4884, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6386 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ELOX is now -79.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ELOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.66. Additionally, ELOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ELOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,383,080 per employee.Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ELOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 34.40% of ELOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,055,517, which is approximately 156.186% of the company’s market cap and around 9.37% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,266,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 million in ELOX stocks shares; and MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $3.5 million in ELOX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ELOX] by around 10,285,665 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,256,659 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,128,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,671,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELOX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,020,377 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 284,995 shares during the same period.