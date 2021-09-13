Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] Revenue clocked in at $9.06 million, up 57.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Elite Education Group International Limited [NASDAQ: EEIQ] gained 20.88% or 1.09 points to close at $6.31 with a heavy trading volume of 36132669 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that EEIQ: Growing Enrollments & Diversification Efforts – Positive Indicators.

By M. Marin.

NASDAQ:EEIQ.

If we look at the average trading volume of 329.89K shares, EEIQ reached to a volume of 36132669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elite Education Group International Limited is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for EEIQ stock

Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.94 for Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading.

Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.29 and a Gross Margin at +73.19. Elite Education Group International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.16.

Return on Total Capital for EEIQ is now 18.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] managed to generate an average of $36,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Elite Education Group International Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]

Positions in Elite Education Group International Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Elite Education Group International Limited [NASDAQ:EEIQ] by around 23,425 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 45,475 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 41,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EEIQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,692 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 45,475 shares during the same period.