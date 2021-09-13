Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] Is Currently -1.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.04 during the day while it closed the day at $32.47. The company report on September 11, 2021 that Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett Inc. stock has also loss -2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DEI stock has declined by -10.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.81% and gained 11.27% year-on date.

The market cap for DEI stock reached $5.79 billion, with 175.47 million shares outstanding and 165.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.20K shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 1823895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $36.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on DEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 88.76.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.05, while it was recorded at 33.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.23 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 8.00%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,502 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,654,133, which is approximately 1.194% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,684,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.7 million in DEI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $499.1 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 18.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 17,697,029 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,191,172 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 137,563,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,452,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 718,882 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,960,034 shares during the same period.