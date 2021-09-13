Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is 11.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] price plunged by -1.59 percent to reach at -$2.51. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Digital Realty Prices Common Stock Offering.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, at a price of $160.50 per share.

BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotiabank, SMBC, TD Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are book-running managers for the offering and Academy Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, ING Financial Markets LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James are co-managers for the offering.

A sum of 2419496 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.25M shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $158.9813 and dropped to a low of $155.19 until finishing in the latest session at $155.37.

The one-year DLR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.94. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $166.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on DLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.89, while it was recorded at 162.68 for the last single week of trading, and 146.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.33. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.44. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $89,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

DLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 18.17%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,873 million, or 99.10% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,104,515, which is approximately 0.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,535,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in DLR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.61 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 0.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 10,917,347 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 9,687,638 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 255,333,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,938,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,863,449 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 505,030 shares during the same period.