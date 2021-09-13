DA Davidson lifts Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.57%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. – ZEV.

Over the last 12 months, ZEV stock dropped by -0.20%. The one-year Lightning eMotors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.82. The average equity rating for ZEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $690.93 million, with 58.56 million shares outstanding and 33.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, ZEV stock reached a trading volume of 4594356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

ZEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, ZEV shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lightning eMotors Inc. Fundamentals:

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 5.00% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,560,281, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 34.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF THE WEST, holding 604,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 million in ZEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.12 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 3,412,319 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,231,129 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,023,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,620,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,008 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,728,063 shares during the same period.