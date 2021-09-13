CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] moved up 0.51: Why It’s Important

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] closed the trading session at $90.15 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.29, while the highest price level was $90.845. The company report on September 8, 2021 that CoStar Group Hires Jay Lybik as National Director of Multifamily Analytics.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces announced the appointment of Jay Lybik as National Director of Multifamily Analytics. The hire will elevate the company’s already powerful analytics in the U.S. multifamily sector, adding value for CoStar Group clients and the commercial real estate industry.

“We are thrilled to have a multifaceted leader such as Jay join the team,” said Galina Alexeenko, Vice President, CoStar Group Market Analytics. “Jay’s extensive experience in real estate research, coupled with CoStar’s vast multifamily data, will allow our clients access to an unparalleled and rich view of key trends in the multifamily market. The caliber of CoStar Group’s analytics team and the work they produce for clients will only be heightened with Jay’s expertise.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.46 percent and weekly performance of 3.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CSGP reached to a volume of 1784253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $102.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $825 to $1000, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CSGP shares from 660 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 86.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.60.

CSGP stock trade performance evaluation

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.99, while it was recorded at 88.81 for the last single week of trading, and 86.61 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.61. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.69.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.92. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $47,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,376 million, or 96.80% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,681,083, which is approximately 3.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,639,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.33 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -15.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 28,107,605 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 26,125,343 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 327,083,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,315,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,167,904 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,274,260 shares during the same period.