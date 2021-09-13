Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] moved up 5.26: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $1.20 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.11, while the highest price level was $1.25. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Acquisition with Shengcheng Group and Lays Out Plan for Provision of Global Technology-Based Digital Business Solutions.

–Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company devoted to the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the plan to acquire Beijing-based Shengcheng Strategy Consulting Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as “Shengcheng Group”). In the future, Color Star will apply industrial digitization to software development to realize the concept of “internet + idea” and provide marketing services and business solutions for global enterprises.

Founded in 2009, Shengcheng Group is a comprehensive, digital solutions and implementation services provider for businesses. Since its establishment, the company has become a leader in the industry, and has maintained profitability for ten years, with business revenue exceeding RMB 100 million for each of 2017 and 2018. The company focuses on providing overall solutions for enterprise management consulting in the field of technology-based digital marketing. Keeping up with industry development trends, the company explores and puts into practice a system that combines B-B-C (business to business to customer) and O2O (online to offline) models. The company’s services include digital intelligence strategy consulting, digital system development, big data and intelligent applications, smart operation services, and business management guidance. At present, its main industry focus is automotive, providing professional big data analysis and digital transformation services for nearly 100 auto brands, including Dongfeng, Nissan, FAW, Toyota, SAIC, and Guangzhou Honda. This year, with the introduction of a new team, the company expects to generate USD 33 million in revenue. With strong support from Color Star, it also plans to go public on the Growth Enterprises Market (GEM) in China in the near future. Color Star’s merger and acquisition plan with Shengcheng Group is based on careful evaluation of the company’s mature business model and broad industry prospects. Following the acquisition, the two companies will leverage their corporate strengths while cooperating to expand to more industries and move toward globalization within Color Star’s established international network.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 70.45 percent and weekly performance of 11.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 4718643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 46.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9227, while it was recorded at 1.1060 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9540 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,838, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 211,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in CSCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.19 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 742,670 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 221,110 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 108,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,181 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 206,180 shares during the same period.