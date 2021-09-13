City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] Is Currently -1.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

City Office REIT Inc. [NYSE: CIO] loss -1.68% or -0.29 points to close at $16.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1703641 shares. The company report on August 21, 2021 that City Office REIT Announces Agreements to Sell Life Science Portfolio for $576 Million.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (“City Office” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The transactions are expected to generate net proceeds, after estimated closing and transaction costs, of approximately $546 million, which equates to $12.38 per common share. The properties to be sold are unencumbered by debt.

The sales will be completed pursuant to two separate agreements. The northern portion of the portfolio is scheduled to close in December 2021 for $395 million. The southern portion of the portfolio is scheduled to close in February 2023 for $181 million. City Office has the ability to accelerate either closing date to align with redeployment opportunities. Both sales are subject to customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $17.33, the shares rose to $17.33 and dropped to $16.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIO points out that the company has recorded 48.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -177.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 364.58K shares, CIO reached to a volume of 1703641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIO shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for City Office REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for City Office REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for City Office REIT Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIO in the course of the last twelve months was 75.18.

City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, CIO shares gained by 27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.83 for City Office REIT Inc. [CIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. City Office REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for CIO is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, City Office REIT Inc. [CIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.75. Additionally, CIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for City Office REIT Inc. go to 9.00%.

There are presently around $535 million, or 75.30% of CIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,860,208, which is approximately 1.165% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,412,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.88 million in CIO stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $37.02 million in CIO stock with ownership of nearly 0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in City Office REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in City Office REIT Inc. [NYSE:CIO] by around 1,120,655 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 1,309,502 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 29,120,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,550,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,092 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 126,535 shares during the same period.