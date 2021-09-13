Citigroup slashes price target on GoPro Inc. [GPRO] – find out why.

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] price plunged by -3.02 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on September 2, 2021 that GoPro’s US Patent Portfolio Surpasses 1,000 Granted Patents.

Culture of Innovation – GoPro Employees Drive Industry-Leading Advancements.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) celebrated its US patent portfolio surpassing 1,000 granted patents, bringing its globally granted patent total to more than 1,600.

A sum of 1810694 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. GoPro Inc. shares reached a high of $9.865 and dropped to a low of $9.295 until finishing in the latest session at $9.32.

The one-year GPRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.34. The average equity rating for GPRO stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.25, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoPro Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.31. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.40. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$88,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GPRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $883 million, or 76.30% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,171,995, which is approximately -3.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,192,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.68 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $80.48 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 19,943,026 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 15,641,286 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 59,206,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,791,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,615,922 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,451,207 shares during the same period.