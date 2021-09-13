Citigroup lifts Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.68%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of XL Fleet, Zoom, Capital One, and Alphabet on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL), ZoomVideo Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Capital One (NYSE: COF), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Over the last 12 months, GOOGL stock rose by 84.63%. The one-year Alphabet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.57. The average equity rating for GOOGL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1922.93 billion, with 668.96 million shares outstanding and 620.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, GOOGL stock reached a trading volume of 1802043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $3150.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2500 to $3000, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on GOOGL stock. On April 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GOOGL shares from 2470 to 2953.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 37.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 199.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

GOOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,699.42, while it was recorded at 2,864.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2,242.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.08.

Return on Total Capital for GOOGL is now 17.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, GOOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] managed to generate an average of $297,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

GOOGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 24.41%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $668,773 million, or 80.40% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,768,388, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,243,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.04 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $37.01 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly 0.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,551 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 8,114,945 shares. Additionally, 1,449 investors decreased positions by around 7,796,555 shares, while 485 investors held positions by with 221,450,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,362,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,080,973 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 335,873 shares during the same period.