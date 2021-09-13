China Online Education Group [COE] Is Currently 7.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

China Online Education Group [NYSE: COE] gained 7.59% or 0.23 points to close at $3.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2194024 shares. The company report on July 26, 2021 that China Online Education Group Provides Update on New Regulations.

China Online Education Group (“51Talk,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China with core expertise in English education, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to online and offline after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit; (ii) changing the current registration-based regime for operating online Academic AST Institutions to a government approval-based regime, (iii) banning foreign teachers located overseas from providing tutoring services in China, (iv) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (v) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (vi) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (vii) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities.

The Company will continue to comply with all applicable rules and regulations in providing educational services, including those rules and regulations to be adopted following the policy directives of the Opinion. The Company is carefully considering the provisions of the Opinion and assessing their implications for the Company’s business. The Company expects the Opinion, related rules and regulations, and the compliance measures to be taken by the Company will have a material adverse impact on its results of operations and prospect. The Company will proactively seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in connection with its efforts to comply with the Opinion and any related rules and regulations.

It opened the trading session at $3.08, the shares rose to $3.635 and dropped to $3.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COE points out that the company has recorded -85.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 581.10K shares, COE reached to a volume of 2194024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Online Education Group [COE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for China Online Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $36 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for China Online Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on COE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Online Education Group is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for COE stock

China Online Education Group [COE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, COE shares gained by 13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for China Online Education Group [COE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

China Online Education Group [COE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Online Education Group [COE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +71.68. China Online Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Online Education Group [COE] managed to generate an average of $8,589 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.China Online Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Online Education Group [COE]

There are presently around $28 million, or 90.80% of COE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COE stocks are: DCM HYBRID RMB FUND INTERNATIONAL, LTD. with ownership of 3,845,414, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.07% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 2,668,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 million in COE stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $4.11 million in COE stock with ownership of nearly 12.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Online Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in China Online Education Group [NYSE:COE] by around 176,787 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 752,847 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,557,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,486,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,932 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 69,242 shares during the same period.