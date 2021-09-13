Century Aluminum Company [CENX] moved up 3.05: Why It’s Important

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] closed the trading session at $12.83 on 09/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.56, while the highest price level was $13.08. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced its second quarter 2021 results.

Business Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.32 percent and weekly performance of 1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CENX reached to a volume of 1647717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on CENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

CENX stock trade performance evaluation

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, CENX shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.26. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.68.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now -8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.59. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$59,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $678 million, or 59.50% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,152,468, which is approximately 78.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,340,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.01 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.64 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly 2.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 12,886,115 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,309,378 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 33,666,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,861,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,710,708 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,257,877 shares during the same period.