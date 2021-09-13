CapitalOne slashes price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] – find out why.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] slipped around -0.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.01 at the close of the session, down -1.17%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend of $0.67 Per Share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared the third quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.67 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 10, 2021.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Company’s Board of Directors at its discretion.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock is now 13.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLPI Stock saw the intraday high of $49.2964 and lowest of $47.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.46, which means current price is +22.85% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 823.85K shares, GLPI reached a trading volume of 2141344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $53.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $42 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on GLPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 53.56.

How has GLPI stock performed recently?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, GLPI shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.77, while it was recorded at 49.87 for the last single week of trading, and 44.86 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 4.29%.

Insider trade positions for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

There are presently around $10,049 million, or 91.20% of GLPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,454,331, which is approximately 2.439% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,586,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $940.33 million in GLPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $768.9 million in GLPI stock with ownership of nearly -2.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI] by around 11,209,242 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 10,772,228 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 187,331,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,313,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,593,164 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,825,977 shares during the same period.