Canaccord Genuity lifts BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] gained 3.14% or 1.67 points to close at $54.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3530402 shares. The company report on September 10, 2021 that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the pricing of its offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. BigCommerce also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $45,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of BigCommerce and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2022. The notes will mature on October 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by BigCommerce. Before July 1, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after July 1, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. BigCommerce will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Series 1 common stock (the “common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at BigCommerce’s election. The initial conversion rate is 13.6783 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $73.11 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 37.5% over the last reported sale price of $53.17 per share of BigCommerce’s common stock on September 9, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

It opened the trading session at $53.84, the shares rose to $56.1744 and dropped to $52.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIGC points out that the company has recorded -7.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, BIGC reached to a volume of 3530402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $74.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIGC shares from 85 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, BIGC shares dropped by -10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.70, while it was recorded at 57.43 for the last single week of trading, and 63.39 for the last 200 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.21. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.65.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.31. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$46,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $2,592 million, or 74.10% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,602,763, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,063,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.71 million in BIGC stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $257.75 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 20.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 12,916,196 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 8,338,190 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 26,011,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,265,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,678,076 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,643,495 shares during the same period.