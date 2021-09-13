Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] is -11.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDE] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.57 during the day while it closed the day at $9.85. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Blade Air Mobility Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Trinity Air Medical, Creating a Nationwide, Multi-Modal Organ Transport Platform.

The Company expects the combined Blade MediMobility and Trinity to be the largest dedicated organ air transport arranger in the United States.

Trinity’s asset-light, multi-modal organ transport business is poised to rapidly transition to drone and Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”) transport under Blade ownership.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock has also gained 9.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDE stock has declined by -8.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.11% and lost -11.10% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDE stock reached $724.76 million, with 73.58 million shares outstanding and 51.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 996.86K shares, BLDE reached a trading volume of 1661273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDE shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blade Air Mobility Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

BLDE stock trade performance evaluation

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, BLDE shares gained by 30.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BLDE is now -0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] managed to generate an average of -$10,507,266 per employee.Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $227 million, or 51.80% of BLDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDE stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,876,453, which is approximately 215.058% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,933,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.74 million in BLDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.75 million in BLDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blade Air Mobility Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDE] by around 16,883,832 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,800,231 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,401,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,085,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,292,794 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,882 shares during the same period.