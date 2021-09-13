Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] is -1.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: AAC] gained 0.21% or 0.02 points to close at $9.76 with a heavy trading volume of 2826388 shares. The company report on October 20, 2020 that River Oaks Treatment Center Taps Former Political Campaign Director as Director of Community Affairs.

River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment in Florida and American Addiction Centers facility, has welcomed Audrey Jackson as the facility’s director of community affairs.

For more than 10 years, Jackson honed her political acumen in her home state of Virginia. Some of her previous positions include acting as legislative director and campaign manager for a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and the legislative and government affairs director/Central Virginia field director for the office of former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. Because of her extensive experience, she was sought after as a fundraising, community engagement and political consultant for a number of entities, including Senate campaigns, Attorney General campaigns and other state and local efforts.

If we look at the average trading volume of 195.01K shares, AAC reached to a volume of 2826388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 9.73 for the last single week of trading.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,321.25. Additionally, AAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.16.

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:AAC] by around 37,631,366 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,029,790 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,505,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,166,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,468,945 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,987,042 shares during the same period.