Anthem Inc. [ANTM] Revenue clocked in at $129.17 billion, up 11.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] slipped around -13.92 points on Friday, while shares priced at $357.51 at the close of the session, down -3.75%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conferences.

First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced that senior management is scheduled to present at the 19 th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). (instead of 3:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time).

The updated release reads:.

Anthem Inc. stock is now 11.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANTM Stock saw the intraday high of $373.81 and lowest of $355.4333 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 406.00, which means current price is +24.99% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ANTM reached a trading volume of 1899537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anthem Inc. [ANTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $431.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $399, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ANTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 8.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.06.

How has ANTM stock performed recently?

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, ANTM shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 380.59, while it was recorded at 371.27 for the last single week of trading, and 354.39 for the last 200 days.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anthem Inc. [ANTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33. Anthem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.75.

Return on Total Capital for ANTM is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.23. Additionally, ANTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] managed to generate an average of $54,820 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 13.55%.

Insider trade positions for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

There are presently around $77,099 million, or 92.00% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,568,549, which is approximately -2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,910,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.76 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.36 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anthem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 544 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 10,177,166 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 14,968,084 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 190,511,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,656,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,278,844 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,827,342 shares during the same period.