Accenture plc [ACN] gain 30.90% so far this year. What now?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] traded at a high on 09/10/21, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $341.92. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 23, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 23, to discuss its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 6450548 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1721139 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accenture plc stands at 1.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.11%.

The market cap for ACN stock reached $227.32 billion, with 635.20 million shares outstanding and 633.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 1721139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accenture plc [ACN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $328.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $309, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ACN stock performed recently?

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.98 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.68, while it was recorded at 341.63 for the last single week of trading, and 282.61 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.64. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.52.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 36.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.50. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $10,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Accenture plc [ACN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 11.80%.

Insider trade positions for Accenture plc [ACN]

There are presently around $161,751 million, or 72.80% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,883,338, which is approximately -1.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,031,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.74 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.66 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly 0.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 893 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 18,826,585 shares. Additionally, 771 investors decreased positions by around 19,440,766 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 434,800,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,068,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,842,007 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,785,708 shares during the same period.