Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] stock Initiated by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $72

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] closed the trading session at $61.47 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.88, while the highest price level was $62.05. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Yum China to Host Virtual Investor Day and to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (“Yum China” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) announced that it will host its virtual Investor Day at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday September 22, 2021 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday September 23, 2021). The event will include senior management presentations and a question and answer session. The event will be webcast live and is expected to last approximately three hours. For additional information and registration details, please visit https://2021investorday.yumchina.com/. A replay of the webcast and presentation slides will also be available through the same link following the event.

Yum China will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, YUMC reached to a volume of 2275101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $71.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

YUMC stock trade performance evaluation

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.76, while it was recorded at 62.09 for the last single week of trading, and 61.45 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.33. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.53. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 13.71%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,532 million, or 88.70% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,652,584, which is approximately 2.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,145,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.16 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -5.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 28,688,735 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 18,199,630 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 303,402,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,290,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,907,978 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,712,560 shares during the same period.