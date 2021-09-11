why McAfee Corp. [MCFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.43

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] slipped around -1.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.32 at the close of the session, down -5.66%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that McAfee Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public, with all shares being offered by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $22.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

McAfee Corp. stock is now 63.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCFE Stock saw the intraday high of $24.95 and lowest of $23.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.23, which means current price is +41.59% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, MCFE reached a trading volume of 1961035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McAfee Corp. [MCFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $29.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on MCFE stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCFE shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCFE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has MCFE stock performed recently?

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.17. With this latest performance, MCFE shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.13, while it was recorded at 26.08 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 7.86%.

Insider trade positions for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]

There are presently around $3,141 million, or 95.30% of MCFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 66,587,129, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 18,852,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.63 million in MCFE stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $132.85 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 12,394,717 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 9,328,027 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 112,974,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,697,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,895,339 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,954,070 shares during the same period.