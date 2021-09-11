Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $146.74 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.18, while the highest price level was $149.61. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Expedia Releases Top 12 Dog-Friendly Hotels Around the World.

With Perks for Pups and Their Humans Ahead of International Dog Day on August 26.

What better way to celebrate International Dog Day on August 26 than by planning a trip specially designed for you and your pooch? Expedia® dug through traveler reviews to identify the most paw-pular hotels around the world with the best array of dog-friendly amenities. And since these are all VIP Access properties, a collection of hotels that consistently receive Expedia’s highest guest reviews and meet stringent standards of quality, Expedia Rewards members get extra perks during their stays, too.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.83 percent and weekly performance of 0.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 1940216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $180.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $165 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $165, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EXPE stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXPE shares from 200 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.70, while it was recorded at 145.26 for the last single week of trading, and 155.65 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 8.50%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,731 million, or 99.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,750,231, which is approximately 1.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,218,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $1.11 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 45.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 20,522,606 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 19,368,384 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 101,385,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,276,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,343 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,800,990 shares during the same period.